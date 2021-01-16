Jamie O’ Sullivan Gearah Beaufort Killarney.

A private funeral will take place for Jamie in St. Mary’s Church Beaufort. Requiem Mass will be on Monday afternoon at 2.00PM followed by burial in Churchtown Cemetery Beaufort.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry.

