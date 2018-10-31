Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Thursday (Nov 1st) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.
Jamie Mc Coy, Collins Park, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.
Patrick Joe O’Shea, 30 Clogher Drive, Lixnaw & formerly of Ballinagare, Lixnaw.
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Thursday (Nov 2nd) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw. ...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJohnny Sexton insists Ireland can beat the All Blacks with or without Conor Murray.Irish management have raised hopes that the Munster scrum half will...
Kerry School Boys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed
There’s one game this afternoon in the Kerry School Boys and Girls League whenIveragh United take on Windmill United at 4.30.And with a...
James Costello Announced As New Kerry Minor Football Manager
James Costello is the new Kerry Minor Football ManagerThe St Pat's Blennerville man's name will be put before the County Committee for ratification on...