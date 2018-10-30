James Whitey Bulger found dead in US jail

A notorious Irish-American gangster, who is believed to have played a role in sending arms on the Marita Ann trawler, has been found dead in jail.

89-year-old James Whitey Bulger was found dead in his cell in a US federal prison in West Virginia.

He was convicted in 2013 of 11 murders; he was captured in California in 2011 after a 16-year manhunt.





State papers revealed that the Irish and British governments in 1984 believed that Mr Bulger was involved in the shipment of arms on the Marita Ann.

The trawler was detained by the Naval Service; Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris was among those arrested on board the vessel.