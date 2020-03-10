Requiem mass will take place on Thursday (March 12th) at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Calls for emergency Covid-19 meeting in Kerry
Calls are being made for an emergency meeting of Kerry County Council to be held with hospital management as coronavirus fears deepen.Elsewhere, a Kerry...
Kerry funeral director says those worried about coronavirus can offer sympathies in other ways
A Kerry funeral director is advising people who are concerned about coronavirus that they can sympathise with bereaved families in other ways.The Irish Association...
Man stabbed during alleged assault in Listowel
A man has been stabbed during an alleged assault in Listowel.The Garda Press Office says local gardaí are investigating, following the incident which occurred...
Survey shows quality of life among top factors for relocating to Kerry
Quality of life, being closer to family and friends, and a safer environment are the three top determining factors for people who have relocated...
Memorial mass in Killarney tomorrow for victims of murder-suicide in US
A memorial mass will take place in Killarney tomorrow for the victims of an apparent murder-suicide in the US.Joan Huber nee Kelly, her husband...
Latest Sports
Shane Conway In Line To Return For Allianz Hurling League Final
Shane Conway is in line to return for Kerry in the Allianz Hurling League Final.The Kingdom sharpshooter missed out against Antrim earlier this month...
Arbitration Meeting Today Into Potential Warriors 6 Points Deduction
The arbitration meeting into the potential Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 6 points deduction will take place this afternoon.Sports Dispute Solutions Ireland will hear from both...
Home Draw For Kerry Basketball Side In National Semi-Final
Team Tom McCarthy's Castleisland have drawn the winner of the Portlaoise Panthers versus NUIG Mystics quarter final in the League Cup.Castleisland will be at...