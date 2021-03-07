James O’Brien of The Apartments, Marian Park, Tralee and formerly of St. Marin’s Park Tralee. A private family funeral will take place for James on Monday (March 8th) at 2pm, in St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee, followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed at www.stjohns.ie Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:-James is pre-deceased by his parents Jim and Hannah. He is the beloved brother of John, Patsy, Margaret-Rose, Stephen, Richard-Paul and Timmy. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his 5 aunts, sisters-in-law, best friend Thomas, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

