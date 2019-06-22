James O Sullivan, Curraheen West, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.