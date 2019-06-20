James Lyons, 159 Main Street, Castleisland

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland tomorrow Friday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland. Donations if desired to the Castleisland Day Care Centre.
Latest News
Gardaí investigating an alleged assault in Killarney
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in Killarney.An Garda Siochana’s Crimes Scene Investigation Unit was in attendance this morning at the scene in Old...
Shareholder group claim Kerry Co-op vote shows members want different share redemption scheme
A group of concerned Kerry Co-op shareholders believes the outcome of a vote yesterday shows that members want a proposed share redemption scheme altered...
Solicitor for family of couple killed in Gap of Dunloe want recommended barrier put...
The solicitor for the family of a couple killed in the Gap of Dunloe says they'd like a recommendation for a barrier to be...
17 men charged with dangerous driving following Rally of the Lakes will have cases...
17 men charged with dangerous driving following the Rally of the Lakes will have their cases heard in September.Aged between 21 and 27, the...
Latest Sports
Kerry Basketball Club Players Feature In Irish 3 x 3 Panel
There's plenty of Kerry involvement in the Ireland senior men's 3x3 team which will take part in next week's FIBA Europe Cup qualifiers.The men's...
Cork Forward Leaving League Relegation Behind To Focus On Kerry
A member of the Cork football panel says his inter-county career is too short to be dwelling on his county's relegation to Division 3...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESMonaghan midfielder Darren Hughes has had his eight-week ban upheld by the Central Competitions Control Committee over an incident in the Farney County's...