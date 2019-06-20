James Lyons, 159 Main Street, Castleisland

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland tomorrow Friday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery Castleisland. Donations if desired to the Castleisland Day Care Centre.

