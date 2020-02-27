James Kilbane – February 26th, 2020

By
Admin
-

On this week’s In Conversation Joe’s guest is James Kilbane who is now a multi-platinum selling Christian, gospel, Celtic country and Irish folk singer. James was the runner up in Ireland’s national talent television show You’re A Star in 2003 / 2004. Since then he has established his career with his mix of gospel, Christian, country and folk music.

