JAMES (JIMSON) O’CARROLL of Asdee East, Asdee

Burial afterwards in Aghavillin Cemetry, Rusheen Ballylongford. People who wish to show their respect, by means of a guard of honour, can do so, but must strictly observe social distancing rules of 2 metres, please. A Memorial Mass to celebrate James’ Jimson’s life will be celebrated at a later date. ***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****