James ‘Jimmy’ Walsh, Mountfalvey, Ballydesmond and formerly of Ballyduff, Knocknagoshel

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private family mass will take place this Saturday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Tarrants Funeral Directors, Ballydesmond.

