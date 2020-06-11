James ‘Jimmy’ Palmer, Fustane Lower, Kenmare and formerly of Beech Hill, Dunlavin, Co. Wicklow.

A private family funeral will take place for James on Friday at 11am at the Holy Cross Church, Kenmare.

Mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com

Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

