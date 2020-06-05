James (Jimmy) Murphy, Ballycarbery West, Cahersiveen

A private funeral mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen with live streaming on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. A Memorial Mass for James (Jimmy) will be held at a later date.

Enquires to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****