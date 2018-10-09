James Jim O’Sullivan (Tade), 2 West End Sneem & formerly of Dirrah, Sneem & London.

Reposing in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Enquiries to Drummond Brothers Undertakers, Sneem.

