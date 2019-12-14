James (Jim) O’Sullivan, Hawthorns, Upper Tullig, Caragh Lake, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday (Dec.15th), from 4.30pm -6.30pm. Followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Killorglin. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Dec.16th), at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Mary Burke (née O’Donoghue), Grange Grove, Ballybrack, Firies, Ashborough Lodge, Milltown & formerly of...
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Sunday (Dec.15th), from 4pm -6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERJurgen Klopp has made three changes to his Liverpool side for today's lunch-time Premier League game with rock-bottom Watford.Joe Gomez, James Milner and Xherdan...
Gardaí investigating after partial human remains found in South Kerry
Gardaí are investigating after partial human remains were found in South Kerry.The Garda Press Office says that on the 16th November a human skull...
All 4 Kerry Sides In National Basketball Action Today
The two Kerry sides are in Mens Superleague Action tonight.Garveys Tralee Warriors are on the road, they have travelled to UCD Marian for a...
It’ll cost €1.2 million to replace dangerous bridge along Ring of Kerry
It'll cost €1.2 million to replace a dangerous bridge along the Ring of Kerry.The cost was revealed during the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting,...
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT AREA BOARDMENS DIVISION 1: Tralee Imperials 79 St Pauls 70U16 GIRLS DIV 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 46 Gneeveguilla 36U16 BOYS DIV 2 POOL...