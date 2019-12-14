James (Jim) O’Sullivan, Hawthorns, Upper Tullig, Caragh Lake, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Sunday (Dec.15th), from 4.30pm -6.30pm.  Followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Killorglin.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Dec.16th), at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

