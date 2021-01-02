Rusheen Killaha West, Dromoughty, Kenmare.

A private family funeral will take place for James (Jim) O’ Sullivan.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday 4th January at 11.00AM in Dauros Church followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Enquiries to Finnegan’s Funeral Directors Kenmare.

On January 1st 2021 peacefully at his home. Sadly missed and remembered by his sisters Mary (Ballinskelligs) Sheila (Mc Donagh) Margaret (Harrington) brothers-in-law Patrick and the late Anthony (Tony) his nephew Michael and all his nieces and nephews, nieces and nephews-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people.

