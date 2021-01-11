On January 9th 2021, peacefully, James (Jim) O Reilly , Lower Killeens, Blarney and formerly of Knocknasarnett, Killarney, Co. Kerry (late of JB Roche and Sons). Deeply missed by his wife Teresa, daughter Elaine, son David and partner Marko, sister Eileen, brothers Thomas, Michael and Donal, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Mary and families.

May Jim Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current government and HSE guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Jim.

