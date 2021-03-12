The death has occurred of James (Jim) O’ Donnell, Pearl River, New York and formerly of Devon Road, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick.

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family: beloved wife, Theresa; his three children, daughter, Kathy (Damien), sons, Timmy (Kara) and Kevin and his adored grandchildren, Lauren, Griffin, Olivia and Emma.

Sadly missed by his dear brothers and sisters and their spouses: Tom (London); John and Maura (Cappawhite); Larry and Judy (Killarney); Mary (Abbeyfeale); Sr. Christine (Yorkshire); Anne Kelly (Ballincollig); Bridget and James Joy (Abbeyfeale) and Tom Minogue (Scarriff).

Predeceased by: his brother Timmy, sister Eileen, niece Miriam and in-laws, Tim Kelly and Patricia O’ Donnell.

Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family, his Beglane family-in-law (Sligo) and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Jim will be remembered for his commitment to his family and friends and his many years of service to the GAA and Kerry Gaelic Football Club (New York).

Funeral and interment will take place on 14th and 15th March in Pearl River and Rockland cemetery, New York.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal.

