James ‘Jim’ Mc Carthy, Gortagullane, Muckross, Killarney and late of Knockavota, Milltown.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place for James (Jim) Mc Carthy in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. His Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

