reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Monday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to University Hospital Kerry. Traffic management will be in place.
Latest News
James ‘Jim’ Larkin, Clash, Athea, Co. Limerick.
reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea on Monday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea on Tuesday at 12 noon....
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland will look to make it two wins from two in the Women's Six Nations today.Head coach Adam Griggs has made three changes for...
Caution urged during orange weather warning
KCC and Gardai are advising motorists to drive with extreme caution on the counties roads this morning as a code orange weather warning remains...
Cannabis herb discovered in Ballylongford
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and seized approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Ballylongford.Shortly before 3.30pm yesterday afternoon Gardaí from...
Warriors Win But Killorglin Beaten
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Pyrobel Killester 82-64 in the Men’s Super League.Keanes Supervalu Killorglin lost 77-69 at Belfast Star.In Men’s Division One Scotts Lakers...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland will look to make it two wins from two in the Women's Six Nations today.Head coach Adam Griggs has made three changes for...
Warriors Win But Killorglin Beaten
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Pyrobel Killester 82-64 in the Men’s Super League.Keanes Supervalu Killorglin lost 77-69 at Belfast Star.In Men’s Division One Scotts Lakers...
Dublin Win For Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Anton
Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Anton won the Best Car Parks Gold Cup Open 525 Final at Shelbourne Park.The 7/4 shot took victory by 2 lengths...