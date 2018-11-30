James ‘Jim’ Lane, Caherconnell, Meenkilly, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, tomorrow Saturday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Funeral mass will take place on Sunday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

