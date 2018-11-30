James ‘Jim’ Lane, Caherconnell, Meenkilly, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, tomorrow Saturday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Funeral mass will take place on Sunday at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Evening Sports Update
HOCKEYThe Irish men's side suffered a narrow defeat to the reigning champions in their first World Cup match in 28-years.Alexander Cox's side...
Dunloe Shield Final Victory For PS Sliabh Luachra
Kerry Colleges GAADunloe Shield Final, for U16.5 B footballPS Sliabh Luachra 3-14 Pres Milltown 0-11
Preliminary design on new Killarney hospital nearing completion
A preliminary design on a new Killarney hospital is nearing completion.At the recent Regional Health Forum, Fianna Fáil councillor John Joe Culloty asked...
Three new Garda recruits to be stationed in Listowel
Three new Garda recruits will be stationed in Listowel.199 members graduated from the Garda College in Templemore today.Among the graduates were six Kerry recruits...
Nora McAuliffe, née Tierney, Lower Athea, Athea, Co. Limerick
Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athea on Saturday evening from 6:00om to 8:30pm. Removal at 8;30pm to St. Bartholomew's Church Athea. Requiem Mass will...
Ceremonial Start This Evening for Killarney Historic Rally
Competitors in tomorrow’s Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally will face 8 stages across the day.Kilcummin hosts a new stage in the afternoon.Previewing is Padraig...