James Jim Harnett, Convent Street, Castleisland and late of the Hill Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.