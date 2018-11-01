James Horan, Marian Terrace, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday (Nov 2nd) from 7.30pm to 9pm. Removal at 9pm on Friday to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request donations if desired to Palliative Care.