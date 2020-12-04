James Healy, The Kerries West, Tralee.

Beloved son of the late John & Ellen and dear brother of Cáit (O’Halloran), Betty (O’Sullivan) and the late Nora (O’Sullivan). Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great grand-nephew, great grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place for James Healy with requiem mass being celebrated on Saturday at 11am in the Church of the Purification, Churchill streamed on [email protected]

Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****