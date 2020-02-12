James G. O’Callaghan, Bárr-ná-Féile, Kilmorna, Listowel and late of Ardilea House, Dublin and Middelton Park, Co. Westmeath.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh this evening (Wed Feb 12th) for reception prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. No flowers by request. Donations, If desired, to Kerry Parents and Friends or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.
Latest News
Kerry property searched as part of Garda investigation into sexual offences at Scouting Ireland
A property in Kerry was among several searched by Gardaí investigating alleged sexual offences over a 30-year period in Scouting Ireland.The nationwide investigation follows...
Yellow warnings issued for Kerry tomorrow
Two status yellow weather warnings have been issued for Kerry tomorrow.A yellow rainfall warning is valid from 6am until 9pm tomorrow, while a wind...
In Business – February 13th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ken Tobin, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance about information events being organised by Kerry’s eight chambers and...
25-year-old time capsule to be opened in Farranfore today
A time capsule, which has been locked away for 25 years, will be opened at a ceremony in Farranfore today.In 1995, pupils at Knockaderry...
National Coursing Meeting Starts This Morning
The national coursing meeting starts this morning in Powerstown Park in Clonmel.The 95th running of the event gets underway at 11.It’s the opening round...
Latest Sports
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Southwest Boys LeagueAt Tralee Sports CentreFirst Year Boys: Mounthawk Tralee v Gael Colaiste, Trali @ 1Second Year Boys: Mounthawk Tralee v Gael Colaiste, Trali...
Morning Sports Update
James McClean's emerged as a major doubt for the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.The Stoke winger's been ruled out for "several...