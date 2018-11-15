James Foley, Knockavota, Milltown and formerly of Corroballa, Killorglin

reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

