James Fitzpatrick, Dromingreen, Listowel, formerly Cavan and London

Peacefully on June 6th, beloved husband of Kathleen and dear father of Kieran, Jamie and Mark. Sadly missed by his loving family, his six grandchildren, daughters-in-law Anita and Michelle relatives and friends. RIP.

Funeral arrangements will take place at a later date.

