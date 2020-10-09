James Enright, Main St. Tarbert.

Unexpectedly in Abu Dhabi on October 3rd 2020. Predeceased by his mother Margaret Enright ( nee Collins )

Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving father Séamus, sisters Máiréad and Tricia, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Family flowers only please. House strictly private. Rest In Peace

In accordance with government and H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of public health,

a private family funeral Mass for James will take place on Saturday 10th October

at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert and a private burial immediately

afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

James’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.stmarystarbert.com