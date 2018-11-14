James Doyle, Rangue House, Rangue, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Nov 15th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal Friday morning to St. James Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. family flowers only. House private please.

