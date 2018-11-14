James Doyle, Rangue House, Rangue, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Thursday (Nov 15th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal Friday morning to St. James Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. family flowers only. House private please.
Latest News
Killarney Jockey Celebrates Horse of the Year
Kerry Jockey Oisin Murphy has been celebrating Roaring Lion, one of his star mounts in an unforgettable season.Murphy claimed a string of Group 1...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERMatt Doherty has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's International Friendly against Northern Ireland in Dublin tomorrow and Tuesday’s Nations League clash...
Kerry County Councillor says increasing cost of burial plots is chasing people into the...
A Kerry County Councillor says increasing the cost of burial plots is chasing people into the grave.The cost of a single burial plot in...
Séan O’Shea, Oakpark Drive, Tralee & formerly of Ballyheigue & Ventry
Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Nov 15th) from 4pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. John's Parish Church,...
Junior Minister Griffin says Brexiteers inciting unionists in bid to build opposition to deal
Kerry's Junior Minister says it's very irresponsible for Brexiteers to incite the unionist community in an effort to build up opposition to the proposed...
Latest Sports
Kerry School Boys & Girls Soccer Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett previews this weekend’s games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.