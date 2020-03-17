Private family funeral will take place for James. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
James Doyle, Culleeney More, Beaufort, Killarney
Private family funeral will take place for James. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Evening Sports Update
OLYMPICSThe International Olympic Committee say this summer's games in Tokyo will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.The IOC has been in discussions today with...
Bridie O’Connor née Carmody, Lohercannon, Tralee and formerly of West Commons, Ardfert
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday. Owing to official...
Three people hospitalised after Tralee crash
Gardaí say three people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Tralee.However, they say their injuries are not life-threatening.The three-car collision occurred...
Two month stop on payments crucial to Covid-19 response
The Kerry-born campaigner who helped reveal the tracker mortgage scandal is calling for a two-month pause on the payment of bills, loans, tax, rent,...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
OLYMPICSThe International Olympic Committee say this summer's games in Tokyo will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.The IOC has been in discussions today with...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERReports have emerged suggesting that Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021.The Norwegian FA has tweeted that the tournament will be moved inside...
Morning Sports Update
RACINGThe 2020 Grand National has been cancelled.Next month's race at Aintree was due to take place on the 4th of April.But the Jockey Club...