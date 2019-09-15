James Dominick Sheehy, Ballinagare, Lixnaw.

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane, Funeral Home, Lixnaw on Monday evening (Sept. 16th), from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Sept. 17th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Graveyard, Lixnaw. House strictly private please.
Kerry Football Homecoming
The Kerry team and management are back in the County.The beaten All-Ireland finalists returned to Killarney before 4 o'clock, with the homecoming taking place...
Kerry 17s Win At Cabinteely
The Kerry 17s have won 2-1 at Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity League.Josh Toomey put Kerry ahead inside 10 minutes.Cabinteely drew level before the...
Eileen Mulcahy, Dromahane, Mallow, Co. Cork and late of Cahermoneen, Tralee
Reposing at her sisters residence Mary O' Sullivan, Cahermoneen, Tralee on Monday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Followed by prayers. Reposing at O' Keeffe's Funeral...
Kerry TD calling on agri minister to support independent farmer representatives during beef talks
A Kerry TD is calling on the agriculture minister to support independent farmer representatives during the latest beef talks.Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who is...
Man dies in Castlegregory collision overnight
A man is his 50s has died after he was hit by a car near Castlegregory The fatal collision happened on the main Tralee-Castlegregory R560...
Kerry 13s & 17s Play Today In SSE Airtricity Leagues
The Kerry 13s and 17s play today in the SSE Airtricity Leagues.Both are home to Cabinteely from 2 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.