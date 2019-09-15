James Dominick Sheehy, Ballinagare, Lixnaw.

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane, Funeral Home, Lixnaw on Monday evening (Sept. 16th), from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Sept. 17th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey Graveyard, Lixnaw. House strictly private please.