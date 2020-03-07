James Dermot Nolan, Croughcroneen, Dysert, Lixnaw and formerly of Welsh Island, Offaly

Dermot passed away peacefully at Kerry University Hospital on the 4th March.Predeceased by his brothers Vincent and Paul and sister Deirdre.Dermot will be sadly missed by his loving wife Hannah (Nee O’Connell).

sons P.J., Kevin, David, Colm, Adam and Aidan,daughters, Patricia, Geraldine, Mary, Bernie, Frances, Siobhan, Josephine, Patrice, Geraldine and Bridget, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law and their extended families, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Croughcroneen, Dysert, on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. Arriving to St. Michael’s church, Lixnaw for requiem mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards to St. Pio Lawn cemetery, Lixnaw.