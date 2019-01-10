James Brennan, Killoe, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen tomorrow Friday (Jan 11th) from 5pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Enquiries to Garvey Undertakers, Cahersiveen.