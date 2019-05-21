James Anthony Mc Namara, Ahanagran Middle, Ballylongford.

Reposing at his sister’s residence in Ahanagran Middle, Ballylongford V31 EA89 tomorrow Wednesday (May 22nd) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning. Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s The Archangel Church, Ballylongford for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Cemetery, Ballylongford. Donations if desired to St. John Of God, Kerry Services, Ashfield Lodge Day Service/Abhaile Respite, 57 Ashfield Greenville, Listowel.