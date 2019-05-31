Jackie (John) Power, Ballyroe, Tralee & formerly of Annacotty, Limerick.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (June 2nd) from 2pm to 5pm.  Removal at 5pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass on Monday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in New Rath Lawn Cemetery.  Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.  House Private Please.

