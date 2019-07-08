Jackie Healy, Addergown, Ballyduff.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Tuesday (July 9th) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR