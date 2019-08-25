Jackie Daly to receive ‘Dedication to the Music of Sliabh Luachra’ award at Patrick O’Keeffe Festival

Well-known musician Jackie Daly is to receive the ‘Dedication to the Music of Sliabh Luachra’ award at this year’s Patrick O’Keeffe Festival.

Jackie Daly, who is from Kanturk, was chosen due to his contribution to the music of Sliabh Luachra and his determination to spread it throughout the world over the past 50 years.

The 27th annual Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival will take place in Castleisland from October 25th to 28th.

The award will be presented to Mr Daly on October 27th at a concert celebrating his own music in the River Island Hotel.