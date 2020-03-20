Reposing at his residence. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday (March 21st) followed by burial in Killiney Cemetery. All strictly private in accordance with Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health. Enquiries to Séan Lynch, Funeral Director.
Latest News
Jury in trial of man charged with committing murder in Tralee discharged due to...
The jury in the trial of a man charged with committing murder in Tralee has been discharged due to COVID-19 concerns.The trial of Arnoldas...
TII monitoring and assessing condition of Tralee canal road wall
Transport Infrastructure Ireland is monitoring and assessing the condition of the wall along the Tralee canal road.The update followed a motion by Labour Cllr...
Danny O’Sullivan (Down), Gortloughra, Kilgarvan.
Requiem mass will take place on Saturday (March 20th). Burial afterwards in local cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, house private...
Jack Walsh, Goulane, Castlegregory and formerly of Glen Cloghane.
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERAll nineteen SSE Airtricity League clubs will meet with the FAI today.It follows what the association called a productive meeting yesterday with the National...
Latest Sports
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe Kerry woman at the head of the GAA in New York says she's not surprised her club's Connacht Championship first round fixture...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
RACINGTiger Roll is among the 97 entries for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.The handicapper has allocated the back-to-back Aintree Grand...