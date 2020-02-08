Jack Shine, Glin Road, Moyvane

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Listowel Community Hospital, or care of Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.