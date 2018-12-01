Jack Shanahan, Fearann, Kilflynn

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St. Bernard’ Church, Abbeydorney. Burial afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR