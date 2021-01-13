A female Jack Russell Terrier is missing from the Milltown area since yesterday. Terrier is white with brown ears and a black spot on her side. She was wearing a blue hoodie and answers to Pepsi. This dog is very old and blind. Any information please phone 089 4546427
The N22 between Killarney and Farranfore has reopened following a fatal crash.Around quarter past 4 yesterday afternoon, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to...
The N22 between Killarney and Farranfore remains closed this morning following a fatal crash.Gardaí are investigating the incident.Around quarter past 4 yesterday afternoon, Gardaí...
€3 million allocated to major road improvement project in Kerry
€3 million has been allocated to a major road improvement project in Kerry.Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has allocated the funding to the ongoing N86...
Boarded Out, Brutalised, Stigmatised – January 12th, 2021
In today’s Farming Independent, which is part of the Irish Independent, a supplement examines the treatment of children who were boarded out from church-run...