Jack Russell terrier found staying near Ballyseedy Castle, Tralee

A small Jack Russell terrier, mainly White with a brown patch on his back, was found staying near Ballyseedy Castle, Tralee last Sunday morning. Owner can contact 087 7678108
Sinn Féin to bring forward Bill that would reduce household energy costs
Kerry's Sinn Féin TD says a Private Members motion the party is putting forward today would reduce household energy costs.Deputy Martin Ferris says the...
Woman who was sexually assaulted in Kerry hotel says it’s affected every aspect of...
A woman who was sexually assaulted in a Kerry hotel says it's affected every aspect of her life.Her victim impact statement was read at...
Newly developed sections of N86 to be officially opened today
Newly developed sections of the N86 between Tralee and Dingle will be officially opened today.The Lispole to Ballynasare and Ballygarret to Camp Road Improvement...