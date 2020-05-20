Jack O’Connor, Boola, Mastergeehy.

Reposing at his home in Boola today. Removal from his home on Thursday morning to Our Lady Of the Valley Church, Killeenlea. Requiem mass will take place at 11am on Thursday. Burial afterwards in St. Finians Cemetery. Funeral mass is for family only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry c/o of the O’Connor Family.

