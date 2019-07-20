Jack McKenna, Parknadoon, Greenville, Listowel

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 7:00m. Removal at 7:00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel, or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel.