Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel on Monday evening from 4:30pm to 7:00m. Removal at 7:00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Listowel, or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Listowel.
Latest News
Jack McKenna, Parknadoon, Greenville, Listowel
Killarney Celtic and Rattoo Rovers Meet In Youth Cup Final Tomorrow
Mounthawk Park is the venue for the youth cup final tomorrow.Celtic Manager Jerry FalveyRattoo Manager Kevin McGrath
Win For Kerry Against Offaly In All Ireland Premier Junior Camogie
Kerry have beaten Offaly in the Liberty Insurance All Ireland Premier Junior Championship on a score line of 0-11 to 0-4Risteard O Fuaráin reports
Gary O Neill Makes Dream Start To Life At Shamrock Rovers
Kerry man Gary O Neill grabbed the headlines this week when his goal secured the passage of Shamrock Rovers into the Second Round of...
The N22 Tralee-Killarney Road fully reopened after repair works
The N22 Tralee-Killarney Road has fully reopened, following repair works on a burst water main.The road was flooded earlier today due to the burst...
Latest Sports
