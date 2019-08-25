Jack Mc Kivergan, Monalee & formerly of Rock Street, Tralee and Co. Down.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (Aug. 26th), from 3.30pm -5.30pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Aug.27th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Day Care Centre, Moyderwell c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.