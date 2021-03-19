Jack Kennedy’s Gold Cup win described as a dream come true

Jack Kennedy’s Gold Cup win has been described as a dream come true.

The Dingle man rode 9-1 chance Minella Indo in the feature race earlier today in Cheltenham, finishing ahead of A Plus Tard.

Jack’s mother Liz says emotions were running high, considering the unpredictable results during the festival, the controversy around Gordon Elliott in recent weeks and the empty stands.

She says the final furlongs were tough to watch.

Liz Kennedy says the support Jack received from his family, the community in Dingle, Gordon Elliott and others has been amazing.

She adds, while it’s her son’s greatest day, the family wishes they could have been there.