reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3 to 5pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Jack Murphy Cup Up For Grabs Tomorrow
The Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final is down for decision tomorrow afternoon.St. Mary's and Dromid Pearse's contest the 2 o’clock decider...
Kerry Hurling News
Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling.Here's Tommy O’Connor’s hurling update
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us for an extended piece to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at...
Saturday Afternoon GAA Results
Mid-Kerry Minor Football Championship Final:Laune Rangers 4-13 Beaufort 0-05Laune Rangers' Eoin Clifford was awarded with the Man Of The Match award, sponsored by Keane's SuperValu...
Christy Murray , St. Brendan’s Park, and formerly of Moyderwell, Tralee
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Removal at 8:00 pm to St. John's Church, Tralee....
