reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.
Latest News
Beauty & The Beast Comes To Listowel – December 16th, 2019
The popular panto Beauty & the Beast is coming to Listowel. The two men behind it were Donal Whelan & Billy Keane.
Free Christmas Dinner – December 16th, 2019
St Vincent de Paul in Kerry are offering a free Christmas dinner for the first time. President of the Talee are Paddy Kevane tells...
Between The Covers | December
Chair of Writers Week Catherine Moylan talks us through some Christmas choices.
Fashion Fix | December
Danny Leane joins us for our last Fashion Fix of the year.
Caged Greyhounds Found at Dublin Port – December 17th, 2019
One of the major stories of the year was the welfare of greyhounds as reported in the RTÉ Investigates documentary. Yesterday, dehydrated racing greyhounds...
Latest Sports
Kerry GAA Chairman Speaks Of Huge Challenge Of Keeping Players From AFL
Chairman of County Committee Tim Murphy has spoken of the huge challenge of keeping players from moving to the Australian Football League.Deividas Uosis is...
Change Of Venue For Kerry Against Cork
There’s a change of venue for Kerry’s Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League opener.Friday’s tie against Cork has been moved to Mallow.The Counties meet in...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Tuesday 17th December 2019 Denny Division 2B 7-30 Clanmaurice Utd v Lenamore Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park . Friday...