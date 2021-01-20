J.J. Forde, Knocknacrohy, Abbeyfeale.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family. Funeral cortege will depart Knocknacrohy on Friday at 10am and travel via Moynsha en route to Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for requiem mass at 11am. Requiem mass will then be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Friday at 12pm en route to Réilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House private Please.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****