Iveragh Vintage Club Field Day take place this Sunday in Waterville.

Iveragh Vintage Club Field Day take place this Sunday in Waterville.  Vintage cars, tractors, old time machinery, sheep shearing, bouncy castle.  Family Fun.  Supporting Tig an Óiléan, Valentia.

