Iveragh Peninsula has second-lowest rate of COVID-19 in the Republic

The Iveragh Peninsula has the second-lowest rate of COVID-19 in the Republic.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

Four Kerry areas are among those with the lowest incidence rates nationwide.

During the fortnight up to February 15th, Tralee LEA recorded 55 new cases, while Killarney LEA recorded 31 new cases.

Chorca Dhuibhne LEA recorded 10 new cases, while Castleisland LEA had 15 new cases, giving it an incidence rate of 88 per population.

Kenmare LEA, stretching from Killorglin to Kilgarvan and including the Iveragh Peninsula, recorded nine cases and Listowel LEA had 17 new cases over the past fortnight.

The Kenmare and Listowel LEAs, with 14-day rates per 100,000 of 36 and 59 respectively, are among the lowest in the Republic.

Over the two-week period up to February 15th, there were 137 new cases in Kerry, giving an average of just under ten per day.

This is down from 94 per day four weeks ago.

Kerry also has the lowest 14-day incidence rate in the Republic.